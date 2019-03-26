RRB Recruitment 2019: Application status link for JE vacancies activated – How to check

By: | Updated: March 26, 2019 8:40 PM

Even though the application procedure was closed on January 13, candidates can now correct errors, if any.

rrb recruitment, rrb recruitment 19-20, rrb recruitment apply online, rrb recruitment je, rrb recruitment group d, rrb jobs, rrb jobs 2019, rrb jobs latest, rrb jobs apply, rrb jobs notificationThe board had earlier issued a notification to fill up 13,487 vacancies for JE posts.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check application status for positions of Junior engineer (JE) at its regional websites.

Even though the application procedure was closed on January 13, candidates can now correct errors, if any. If any error still remains or any information given by candidates is found to be wrong later, the person’s candidature maybe cancelled.

Here’s how candidates can check their application status

1) Candidates may first visit the official website of RRB.

2) Once reaching the homepage, candidates, may click on the link ‘RRB JE application status’

3) After this, candidates will be directed to next webpage

4) Now, they can select the RRB they have applied for

5) Candidates can now log-in by using their registration id and date of birth

Where to check

Applicants can check their application status at

Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Salary after 7th Pay Commission benefits:

Pay Scale: Level – 6

Pay Band: Rs.35,400 – Rs 1,12,400

Grade Pay: Rs. 4,200

