RRB Recruitment 2018: When and how to check ALP, Technician exam answer key – Know here

With ALP, technician exam concluding on September 4, candidates will now be able to raise objections against provisional answer keys. RRBs will release the answer keys tomorrow at 9.00 am. Answer keys will be uploaded on a number of official websites including www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

The board will release the final answer key after going through objections raised by candidates.

RRB ALP, Technician exam: Here is how candidates can file objection/ challenge submission Norms

For RRB ALP, Technician answer key, candidates may click at cdn4.digialm.com

They are required to submit their objections in English

Candidates must note that they must be careful while submitting their objections, as they won’t be able to edit later.

They are required to submit objections against the respective questions as also their alternatives.

They must explain their challenge in a proper manner. RRB may reject objections without proper explanation or reference.

Answer Key, submission of objection portal: Important Points that candidates must remember

Please note that candidates will have to log in using the application sequence number. The RRB had sent this number to the candidates during the time of their registration on the phone number and email id.

The answer that is correct will mark green tick.

Question ID will be there on question’s right side.

Candidates will find the status of the question they attempted on the objection submission portal.

They can submit their challenges on or before September 19.