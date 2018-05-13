RRB recruitment 2018: Western Railway invites applications for a number of posts; Here is how you may apply

The walk in interview will be held at 11:30 am.

The Western Railway has issued notifications for post of senior residents. Those candidates interested to apply may do so through the prescribed format on or before May 18 . The walk in interview will be held at 11:30 am.The railway is looking to fill up as many as nine posts.

Educational Qualification

Those looking to apply must have post graduation degree/DM/DNB or Diploma in the Speciality from any recognised University

Age limit

The minimum age required is 33, while the maximum required is 40.

How to Apply

Candidates planning to apply for these posts can do through prescribed format and send the applications as also other needed documents to Room No 22, Ground Floor, Jagjivanram Hospital, Western Railway, Mumbai Central, Mumbai- 400008 on or before 18 May 2018.

Candidates were asked to apply on or before April 22, 2018.