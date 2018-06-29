RRB recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced by Central Railways; check last date to apply, other details

RRB recruitment 2018: The online recruitment started on June 26, 2018. ( Reuters)

RRB recruitment 2018: Every year Central Railway invites candidates for the apprentice post under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Central Railway. It has started taking the online applications for 2018 recruitments for apprentice post. Interested candidates can check the details on their official site www.rrccr.com. The online recruitment started on June 26, 2018. The last day of submitting the application is on July 25, 2018, till 5 pm. Interested candidate must have passed 10th and attained a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of the merit list prepared by the central railways on the basis of the applications submitted. The percentage will be calculated on the best of five marks.

The candidate has to be of 15 years and should not have crossed 24 years of age to apply for the job. Central Railways has more posts available for apprentice post as compared to last year. Last year only 2196 posts were available.

Important dates for RRB Recruitment 2018:

Last Date of Application: 25 July 2018 (05 PM)

Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details –

Name of the post- Apprentice

Bhusawal Cluster: 421 posts

Mumbai Cluster: 1799 posts

Nagpur Cluster: 107 posts

Solapur Cluster: 93 posts

Pune Cluster: 152 posts

Central Railway Vacancy Details:

Apprentice Trainee

Fitter-1129 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric)-174 Posts

Carpenter-167 Posts

Painter (General) –77 Posts

Tailor (General) –18 Posts

Electrician –526 Posts

Machinist-159 Posts

Programming & Systems Administration Assistant-12 Posts

Mechanic Diesel-126 Posts

Laboratory Assistant (CP)-8 Posts

Sheet Metal Worker –27 Posts

Instrument Mechanic –5 Posts

Turner-25 Posts

Winder (Armature) –37 Posts

Tool & Die Maker (Press Tools Jigs & Fixtures)-68 Posts

Programming & Systems Administration Assistant & Information Technology & Electronic System Maintenance-2 Posts

For detailed notification, you can check on https://www.rrccr.com/Upload/Act_Appt_2018_19.pdf. Selected trainees will be paid stipend at the minimum rate as per the provision of Rule 11(1) of Apprenticeship Rules, 1992. Interested candidates can check it on their official site www.rrccr.com.