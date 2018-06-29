RRB recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced by Central Railways; check last date to apply, other details

RRB recruitment 2018: Every year Central Railway invites candidates for the apprentice post under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of Central Railway. It has started taking the online applications for 2018 recruitments for apprentice post. Interested candidates can check the details on their official site www.rrccr.com. The online recruitment started on June 26, 2018. The last day of submitting the application is on July 25, 2018, till 5 pm. Interested candidate must have passed 10th and attained a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of the merit list prepared by the central railways on the basis of the applications submitted. The percentage will be calculated on the best of five marks.
The candidate has to be of 15 years and should not have crossed 24 years of age to apply for the job. Central Railways has more posts available for apprentice post as compared to last year. Last year only 2196 posts were available.
Important dates for RRB Recruitment 2018:
Last Date of Application: 25 July 2018 (05 PM)
Indian Railway Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details –
Name of the post- Apprentice
Bhusawal Cluster: 421 posts
Mumbai Cluster: 1799 posts
Nagpur Cluster: 107 posts
Solapur Cluster: 93 posts
Pune Cluster: 152 posts
Central Railway Vacancy Details:
Apprentice Trainee
Fitter-1129 Posts
Welder (Gas & Electric)-174 Posts
Carpenter-167 Posts
Painter (General) –77 Posts
Tailor (General) –18 Posts
Electrician –526 Posts
Machinist-159 Posts
Programming & Systems Administration Assistant-12 Posts
Mechanic Diesel-126 Posts
Laboratory Assistant (CP)-8 Posts
Sheet Metal Worker –27 Posts
Instrument Mechanic –5 Posts
Turner-25 Posts
Winder (Armature) –37 Posts
Tool & Die Maker (Press Tools Jigs & Fixtures)-68 Posts
Programming & Systems Administration Assistant & Information Technology & Electronic System Maintenance-2 Posts
For detailed notification, you can check on https://www.rrccr.com/Upload/Act_Appt_2018_19.pdf. Selected trainees will be paid stipend at the minimum rate as per the provision of Rule 11(1) of Apprenticeship Rules, 1992. Interested candidates can check it on their official site www.rrccr.com.