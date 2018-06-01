RRB Recruitment 2018: Update for Indian Railways jobs aspirants

Total posts on offer are 89,409.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an update on the upcoming examinations. The examinations for the two notifications were supposed to be held in April/May, but there was no information till May 31. On June 1, the board issued an official circular stating that ‘due to the unprecedented response of about 2.37 crore applications for both the notifications, the scrutiny of applications and preparations for the conduct of the CBT are still in progress’. The examinations dates are not yet finalized.

It also said that the examination schedule shall be published on the websites of the participating RRBs after completing the required procedures. The applications forms for the examination of recruitment drive of vacancies was over on March 31.

As per the original schedule, Indian railways had planned to organize the mammoth examination which is a computer-based test (CBT), in the months of April and May. It is the first stage of the two advertisements, CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018.

The much-anticipated examination will recruit Group D posts, Assistant Loco Pilot and other technician posts.

As per a Reuters report, a recent data made available by Railway Ministry, a total of 25 million job seekers registered for the examination. Here the competition for single seat is among the 279 candidates, total posts on offer are 89,409.

For the posts advertised in the first notification (CET 01/2018), the applicant must have passed high school and have an ITI certificate or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering and for the posts mentioned in the second notification (CEN 02/2018), a candidate needs to have passed high school and have an ITI certificate.

For Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician, there will be two stages of CBT examination.

The Railway Recruitment Board is among the largest recruiters in India.