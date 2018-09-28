RRB Recruitment 2018: RRB exam answer key 2018 – Check section-wise analysis of the Railway jobs papers

The board is in the process of filling a total of 62,907 posts.

RRB Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board on Thursday conducted examinations for the Group D. Hours after the examination, various experts offered their analysis of the papers that included Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness. The overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate, according to an analyst quoted by The Indian Express.

Earlier this year, the RRB had invited online applications for around 90,000 posts in Group C level I (Erstwhile Group D) like track maintainer, points man, helper, gateman, porter and group C level-II categories like assistant loco pilots, technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, Carpenter). The board is in the process of filling a total of 62,907 posts.

Here’s section-wise analysis of the papers

Mathematics

S.I, CI: 3 questions

Pipe and Cistern: 1 question

Profit/ Loss: 2 questions

Time, Speed and Distance: 2 questions

Average: 1 question

Trigonometry: 3 questions

Percentage: 2 questions

DI (Pie Chart): 2 questions

Ages: 1 question

Time and Work: 2 questions

Geometry (circle): 1 question

Simplification : 3 questions

Reasoning

Syllogism – 4 questions

Analogy – 3 questions

Series – 2 questions

Odd one Out – 2 questions

Venn Diagram – 2 questions

Mirror Image – 2 questions

Direction – 1 question

Statement & Conclusion – 4 questions

Coding – Decoding – 3 questions

Calendar – 2 questions

Blood Relation – 2 questions

Counting Figure – 2 questions

General Science

Physics: 7-8 questions

Chemistry: 6-7 questions

Biology: 10-11 questions

Current Affairs: questions

Current Affairs Questions (All Shifts)

1. Who is the author of Man Ki Baat?

Rajesh Jain

2. In which country the population of tigers became twice?

Nepal

3. Who is the Chief Minister of Tripura?

Biplab Kumar Deb

4. Who is known as the "Iron Lady" in North East?

Chanu Sharmila

5. Who is the Chief Minister of Telangana?

Chandrashekhar Rao

6. Who is the brand ambassador of GST?

7. Who is the best actor in the Oscar Awards?

Garry Oldman

8. World Malaria Day is on which date?

25th April

9. Who was the first chairman of Planning Commision of India?

Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru

10. Panji is situated on which river coast?

Mandovi River

11. Who was the winner of the Women Asia Hockey Cup 2017?

India

12. Who was the 45th Chief Justice of India?

Dipak Mishra

13. Who is known as the Bird Man of India?

Salim Ali

14. Name of India is kept on which river?

Indus

15. Who is the brand ambassador of Maharashtra?

Amir Khan

16. Who is the Home Minister of India?

17. Which female cricketer has score maximum runs?

Mithali Raj

18. Which is the biggest city in Rajasthan?

Jaipur

19. Who is known as the "Rocket Man of India"?

K. Sivan

20. Vision 2025 is started from which state?

Karnataka

21. Who is the Foreign Minister of India?

Sushma Swaraj