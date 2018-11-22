RRB Recruitment 2018: RRB ALP result expected on this day; what railway jobs aspirants need to know

The results will be available on all the region-based official websites of RRB.

RRB ALP result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is reportedly expected to announce the revised results of ALP, Technician on Monday. The recruitment board has also quashed the reports being circulated in student circles about the announcement of results on Thursday. Angaraj Mohan, an RRB official, told The Indian Express that the board is in the last leg of the process of results preparation and the results are expected to be announced on Monday.

Based on their result, the successful candidates will be able to appear for the second CBT, which is scheduled to be conducted from December 24.

The board had declared the results of Group C on November 2. However, pointing to alleged discrepancies in the results, the candidates registered their complaints with the RRB. After reviewing them, the RRB decided to release the revised results next week.

As per data, more than 5.88 lakh candidates, who qualified the first stage of the examination, will get the chance for appearing in the second stage. The first stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted at 440 centres across the country from August 9 to September 4. A total of 36.47 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination.