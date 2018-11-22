RRB Recruitment 2018: RRB ALP result expected on this day; what railway jobs aspirants need to know

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 10:41 PM

Based on their result, the successful candidates will be able to appear for the second CBT, which is scheduled to be conducted from December 24.

The results will be available on all the region-based official websites of RRB.

RRB ALP result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is reportedly expected to announce the revised results of ALP, Technician on Monday. The recruitment board has also quashed the reports being circulated in student circles about the announcement of results on Thursday. Angaraj Mohan, an RRB official, told The Indian Express that the board is in the last leg of the process of results preparation and the results are expected to be announced on Monday.

Based on their result, the successful candidates will be able to appear for the second CBT, which is scheduled to be conducted from December 24.

The board had declared the results of Group C on November 2. However, pointing to alleged discrepancies in the results, the candidates registered their complaints with the RRB. After reviewing them, the RRB decided to release the revised results next week.

The results will be available on all the region-based official websites of RRB.

As per data, more than 5.88 lakh candidates, who qualified the first stage of the examination, will get the chance for appearing in the second stage. The first stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted at 440 centres across the country from August 9 to September 4. A total of 36.47 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. RRB Recruitment 2018: RRB ALP result expected on this day; what railway jobs aspirants need to know
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition