RRB Recruitment 2018 Results: Important update for Railway Recruitment Board ALP, Technician jobs aspirants

The revised result of the RRB ALP and Technician recruitment exams will be announced today, the Railway Recruitment Board has confirmed. Nearly 47 lakh candidates appeared for the RRB ALP exam that was conducted in the months of August and September.

The Railway Recruitment Board released notification for the 64,000 vacancies in the post of Assistant Loco-Pilot (ALP) and Technician earlier this year. A Railway Recruitment Board official told NDTV that, they are trying ‘their level best to bring out the result on time, as per their earlier announcement.

The result will be released on all the websites of the regional RRBs.

The result of the first stage of RRB ALP, which was a computer-based exam, was brought out on November 2, 2018. For increased transparency the Railway recruitment board also allowed the candidates to view their question papers along with the answer keys provided.

Later, the board received complaints from the candidates about errors in the questions of the exam, after which the board decided to release a revised result of RRB ALP.

In the notification published then, the RRB said, that the revised results are likely to be released on December 20, 2018. And accordingly, the dates for the second round of tests have been rescheduled to be held on January 21, 22, 23 of 2019.