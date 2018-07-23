RRB Recruitment 2018: Railways jobs alert! Exam dates announced, check at indianrailways.gov.in

Candidates will also get admit cards, four days before the exam. (PTI)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has come out with the exam schedule for the first stage examination to recruit ALP and Technicians. Candidates had been anxiously waiting for the exam date. The first test of the examination will be computer-based, which will begin on August 9. Candidates will also get the mock test for candidates on RRB website indianrailways.gov.in. This link will be activated on July 26. The same day, the RRB will also announce exam date, exam city and session for candidates on regional RRB Websites like rrbahmedabad.gov.in.

Candidates will also get admit cards, four days before the exam. For example, in case of candidates will have to appear of the exam on August 10, the person will get admit card on August 6. Applicants may also note that that for those applying for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians, the computer-based exam t\will be of one-hour duration and will have 75 questions.

Questions will be asked from General Intelligence and Reasoning, Mathematics, General Science, and General awareness on current affairs. The questions will be of objective nature and will be according to the educational standards and/or minimum technical qualifications asked for the posts.

The RRB had earlier updated the link so as to check the application status for candidates who had submitted applications for the Group C ALP & technicians posts. Candidates were asked to check details at indianrailways.gov.in. The Railways had also issued notifications to fill up 26,502 posts with 7,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians. The link was live on the website until July 20, till 11:59 pm.

The board was earlier expected to conduct the examination in between April and May. But as more than 1.5 crores applied for 1 lakh posts, the board took time to check applications. It also extended the last date of submission of applications for those who could not register earlier have another chance.