RRB Recruitment 2018: Railways Group D exam date announced at indianrailways.gov.in; check details

RRB Recruitment 2018: Indian railways group D exam dates announced!

RRB Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has announced the Group D exam dates for this year at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who are to appear for the test can visit the official website of Indian Railways or Railway Recruitment Board to mark your calendars. According to the notice released by RRB, the exam for the Level 1 posts is likely to start from September 19. Detail for the same will soon be made available to all the candidates.

Here is what the rest of the notice reads, “The Computer-Based Tests (CBT) for recruitment of Level 1 posts is likely to start from 17-09-2018. The Exam City, Date and shift details shall be made live 10 days prior to the start of CBT. Detailed CBT schedule shall be released shortly.” The notice further states-Do not fall prey to the false messages circulated on the internet and social media. Further beware of touts and job racketeers as RRBs recruits candidates only on merit and shortlisted candidates for all stages till the recommendation for appointment shall be published on the official websites of RRBs only.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit cards for ALP & Technicians posts on the official website. While the e-call letters were to be issued on a later date, candidates need to note that the same is available on the website for download. The notice released by RRB for the same states-

The 1st Stage CBT of those (i) candidates whose examination had been cancelled on 9th August 2018, (ii) Candidates of Kerala whose examination on 17th, 20th & 21st August 2018 had been postponed and (iii) eligible candidates whose scheduling has not yet been released is now fixed on 4th September 2018.

It further adds, “SMS and email have been sent to all the above candidates to view their exam city, date and shift”

Note: All the candidates whose examination was cancelled on 9th August 2018 can avail the facility of free travel, authority for which shall be available for download along with the exam city, date and shift intimation.