RRB Group D Recruitment 2018: Check application status, tentative date for 62907 vacancies at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Group D Recruitment 2018: The RRB will select candidates for Group C on the basis of a Computer Based Test followed by Physical Efficiency Test.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2018: For all the Indian Railway aspirants, there is a latest update for Railway Group C, D exam! The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has updated the link to check the application status for candidates who had earlier applied for the Group C ALP & technicians posts. Now, candidates can check their details at indianrailways.gov.in. The Indian Railways had notified to fill up 26,502 posts with 7,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians. Starting from today, the link will be live on the website till July 20, till 11:59 pm.

The board was expected to conduct the exam between April and May. However, with over 1.5 crore applying for 1 lakh posts, RRB took time to check applications. It had also extended the last date of submission of applications so that those who could not register earlier can have another chance.

The RRB will select candidates for Group C on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). Those who qualify will have to go through Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates will get Question papers in 15 different languages which include English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Konkani, Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese, Marathi, Odiya, Manipuri, Telugu and Tamil so as to ensure opportunities for candidates all across the country. Candidates qualified for the second stage CBT while opting for ALP, are required to appear in computer-based aptitude test (AT).

The board will select candidates for Group D on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). Those who qualify will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

About Indian Railways

The first railway on Indian sub-continent ran over a stretch of 21 miles from Bombay to Thane. The idea of a railway to connect Bombay with Thane, Kalyan and with the Thal and Bhore Ghats inclines first occurred to Mr. George Clark, the Chief Engineer of the Bombay Government, during a visit to Bhandup in 1843.