RRB Recruitment 2018: Railway jobs alert! Indian Railways invites applications, apply at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Recruitment 2018: Candidates may apply through prescribed format on or before May 31. (PTI)

The North Eastern Railways has invited applications for a number of posts in Group C and D under Scouts and Guides Quota. Candidates may apply through prescribed format on or before May 31 at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Vacancies details:

Group C – 3 Posts

Group D – 8 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Group C (Technician-III) – Candidates applying for these posts must have done Matriculation or its equivalent with ITI in relevant stream.

Group C (Other Posts) – The person must be 12th or its equivalent.

Group D – The candidates looking to apply for these posts must have passed matriculation or its equivalent.

Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidate must be 18 while the maximum should be 33 years (relaxation in age for reserved category candidates as per government norms.)

How to apply:-

Candidates may apply through the online mode on or before May 31.

Application Fee:-

For general category fee is Rs. 500/-

For SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWD/Women/Economically Backward Classes, fee is Rs. 250/-