RRB Recruitment 2018: Railway jobs alert! Indian Railways invites applications, apply at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Recruitment 2018: The minimum age of the candidate must be 18 while the maximum should be 33 years.

Updated: April 18, 2018
The North Eastern Railways has invited applications for a number of posts in Group C and D under Scouts and Guides Quota. Candidates may apply through prescribed format on or before May 31 at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Vacancies details:

Group C – 3 Posts

Group D – 8 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Group C (Technician-III) – Candidates applying for these posts must have done Matriculation or its equivalent with ITI in relevant stream.

Group C (Other Posts) – The person must be 12th or its equivalent.

Group D – The candidates looking to apply for these posts must have passed matriculation or its equivalent.

Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidate must be 18 while the maximum should be 33 years (relaxation in age for reserved category candidates as per government norms.)

How to apply:-

Candidates may apply through the online mode on or before May 31.

Application Fee:-

For general category fee is Rs. 500/-

For SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWD/Women/Economically Backward Classes, fee is Rs. 250/-

Earlier this month, Railways had announced recruitment processes for 89,409 posts in Level 1 and Level 2 categories. It introduced a number of changes in the recruitment process. In Group D, the minimum qualification for its 62,907 vacancies was relaxed. The registration date was extended as well.
The minimum qualification needed for vacancies for posts of helpers, trackmen etc in Group D Level 1 was class 10 pass certificate along with a certificate of Industrial Training Institute or equivalent. However, the latter was made optional. Aspirants, who do not have technical certification, now can also apply if they have passed the class 10 exam.

