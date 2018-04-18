RRB Recruitment 2018: Railway jobs alert! Indian Railways invites applications, apply at ner.indianrailways.gov.in

The North Eastern Railways has invited applications for a number of posts in Group C and D under Scouts and Guides Quota. Candidates may apply through prescribed format on or before May 31 at ner.indianrailways.gov.in
Vacancies details:
Group C – 3 Posts
Group D – 8 Posts
Educational Qualification:
Group C (Technician-III) – Candidates applying for these posts must have done Matriculation or its equivalent with ITI in relevant stream.
Group C (Other Posts) – The person must be 12th or its equivalent.
Group D – The candidates looking to apply for these posts must have passed matriculation or its equivalent.
Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidate must be 18 while the maximum should be 33 years (relaxation in age for reserved category candidates as per government norms.)
How to apply:-
Candidates may apply through the online mode on or before May 31.
Application Fee:-
For general category fee is Rs. 500/-
For SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PWD/Women/Economically Backward Classes, fee is Rs. 250/-