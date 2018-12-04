RRB Recruitment 2018: Railway jobs alert! Important ALP, CBT update for Indian Railways posts aspirants

The exams will take place on 21st, 22nd, and 23rd January 2019. That is, the aspirants will have an extra 1 month to prepare for the RRB ALP 2nd CBT.

RRB Recruitment 2018: RRBs have postponed the dates of RRB ALP 2nd CBT. As per the new schedule, the exam which was earlier supposed to held on December 24, will now be held in January 2019. The exams will take place on 21st, 22nd, and 23rd January 2019. That is, the aspirants will have an extra 1 month to prepare for the RRB ALP 2nd CBT. Along with this, another important update reported by NDTV says that the revised result for RRB ALP Technician 1st CBT is likely to be announced on December 20, 2018.

The exam date and city details have not been released by the RRB so far. However, the information is expected to be released in due course of time. The admit card, as usual, is expected to be released four days prior to the exam.

The board has also released exam syllabus and pattern for the 2nd CBT. In the RRB ALP 2nd CBT, candidates will have to sit for two papers – Part A and Part B. The first part, or the part A will be common for all candidates with the time limit of 90 minutes.

The paper will consist of 100 questions. It will consist of 40 questions from Basic Science and Engineering and 10 questions from General Awareness and Current Affairs. There will be negative marking in the exam, for every wrong answer 1/3rd mark will be deducted.

Part B will be ‘Trade’ specific with the time limit of 60 minutes duration. There would be 75 questions. This section will also have negative marking with 1/3rd mark getting deducted for every false answer.