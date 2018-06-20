RRB Recruitment 2018: Over 4,100 Railway jobs announced; here’s how to apply

Those applying for apprentice trainee must at least be class 10 pass out with at least 50 percent marks and ITI in the field they are applying. (IE)

RRB Recruitment and Railway jobs 2018: The South Central Railway has issued notification for a number of posts. Candidates may apply for as many as 4,103 posts on or before July 17. Those looking to apply may do so through prescribed format on or before the last date.

Number of vacancies

Fitter – 1460

Electrician – 871

Diesel Mechanic – 640

Welder – 597

AC Mechanic – 249

Electronic Mechanic – 102

Machinist – 74

Painter – 40

MMW – 24

Electrical/ Electronics – 18

Carpenter – 16

MMTM – 12

Eligibility criteria:-

Those applying for apprentice trainee must at least be class 10 pass out with at least 50 percent marks and ITI in the field they are applying. Candidates will be selected on the basis of academic merit.

How to apply:-

Candidates can send their applications at ‘ The Deputy Chief Personnel Officer,1st Floor, C-Block, Rail Nilayam Secunderabad’. The application fee of Rs 100 will be charged.

In March this year, the RRB had invited applications for 89409 posts of Group-D, Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians posts. Those interested to apply were suggested to apply on official website indianrailways.gov.in or rrbonlinereg.in to submit their application forms. The Railway Board had issued notifications for nearly 62,907 group D jobs and 26,502 posts for Technicians and Assistant Loco Pilot.

The RRB had made a number of changes in recent job advertisements. They removed the provision of minimum educational qualification for a number of jobs on compassionate grounds to the kin of employees, who died while on the job or retired because of medical reasons. Currently, the least minimum educational qualification required for such posts is Class 10 for Level-1 or Group ‘D’ jobs.