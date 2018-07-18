RRB Recruitment 2018: Over 400 Railway jobs announced; from how to apply to other details, check everything here

RRB Recruitment 2018: The South East Central Railway has invited applications for 432 posts.

RRB Recruitment 2018: The South East Central Railway has invited applications for 432 posts. The railway has invited applications for the post of Apprentice. The candidates who are eligible have to send the application via a post on or before the deadline. The last date to apply is July 31, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Job:

Educational Qualification:

– The eligible candidates must have a 10th class passing certificate under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

– Candidates must also have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution.

Age Limit:

The candidate needs to be between 15 to 24 years of age to be eligible for the post.

Selection Procedure:

The following criteria are prescribed for preparation of merit in the selection:

– Taking the average of the Y6 age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation and ITI examination giving equal weight to both.

How to Apply for the South East Central Railway Apprentice Posts Jobs 2018:

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format by visiting the official site at apprenticeship.gov.in on or before 31 July 2018.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had released an update last month on the upcoming examinations. The examinations for the two notifications were supposed to be held in April/May, but there was no information until May 31.

On June 1, the board issued an official circular stating that ‘due to the unprecedented response of about 2.37 crore applications for both the notifications, the scrutiny of applications and preparations for the conduct of the CBT are still in progress’. The examinations dates are not yet finalized.

It also said that the examination schedule shall be published on the websites of the participating RRBs after completing the required procedures. The applications forms for the examination of recruitment drive of vacancies was over on March 31.