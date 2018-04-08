RRB recruitment 2018: Online application to these Indian Railways jobs ends soon at indianrailways.gov.in, check details

RRB recruitment 2018: Candidates, who wish to secure a job in the Indian Railways, need to check out details of the following Southern Railway jobs on offer.

RRB recruitment 2018: The online application process for scores of jobs in the Indian Railways is ending this month at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates, who wish to secure a job in the Indian Railways, need to check out details of the following Southern Railway jobs on offer. The opportunities mentioned below include 2652 Apprentice Posts, 74 Posts for Jr. Clerk-cum-Typist, and several other posts.

Here are important details you should know

2652 Apprentice Posts for various trades:

Last Date of Application – 11 April 2018 upto 05:15 PM

Posts on Offer- 2652

Fitter – 587 Posts

Machinist – 57 Posts

Turner – 30 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) – 456 Posts

Advance Welder – 24 Posts

Electrician – 754 Posts

Electronics Mechanics – 112 Posts

Painter – 64 Posts

Carpenter – 154 Posts

Diesel Mechanic – 104 Posts

Plumber – 108 Posts

Wireman – 68 Posts

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic – 12 Posts

Electronics/information Technology – 29 Posts

Instrument Mechanic – 20 Posts

Draughtsman (Civil) – 50 Posts

Fresher MTL(Radiology) – 8 Posts

Fresher MTL(Pathology) – 8 Posts

Fitter (Fresher) – 27 Posts

How to apply-

The eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed and send the application with other documents to “The Work Shop Personnel Officer, Office of the Chief Work Shop Manager, Signal & Telecommunication Work Shop, Southern Railway – Podanur, Coimbatore – District, Tamil Nadu – 641023” latest by 11 April 2018.

Jr. Clerk-cum-Typist post:

Last Date of Application: 23 April 2018

Jr. Clerk-cum-Typist: 74 Posts

How to apply-

Candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to The Chairman, Railway Recruitment Cell, No 5, Dr. P.V. Vherian Cresent Road, Behind Ethiraj College, Egmore, Chennai- 600008 on or before 23 April 2018.

Specialist and General Duty posts:

Last date to apply: April 11, 2018

Specialist – 11 Posts

Medicine-04 (Central Hospital/GRC -01; Kharagpur-02; Adra01)

Anesthesia-03 (Kharagpur-01; Adra-01; Chakradharpur-01)

Ophthalmology-02 (Adra-01,Chakradharpur- 01)

Gynae & Obst. – 01 (Adra-01)

Surgeon-01 (Adra-01) F

Anesthesiologist – 1 Post

GDMO – 13 Posts

Kharagpur division ( including H/U) – 9 Posts

Chakradharpur division (including sub-divisions and different Health Units – 3 Posts

Adra division – 1 Post

How to apply-

The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) Electrician & ESTM posts:

Last Date of Application: 22 April 2018

Posts on offer:

Electrician -III/Electrical: 42 Posts

Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III: 30 Posts

How to apply:

Eligible candidates can apply to the post by visiting the official site of KRCL at https://www.konkanrailway.com on or before 22 April 2018.