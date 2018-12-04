RRB recruitment 2018: North Western Railway offers 2,090 fresh posts at nwr.indianrailways.gov.in, check details

RRB recruitment 2018: The last date to apply online is December 30, 2018.

RRB recruitment 2018: As part of its latest recruitment process, the North Western Railway has invited candidates to apply for a fresh batch of posts at nwr.indianrailways.gov.in. This railway zone that is located in the city of Jaipur is offering 2,090 ACT Apprentice posts. This notification is important for all those candidates who have been waiting to secure an ITI job in the railways. These jobs have been announced for the different Workshops and Divisions under the North Western Railway. Interested candidates can visit the official website now to apply for the posts on offer. The last date to apply online is December 30, 2018. Mentioned below are the details that will come in handy for eligible candidates who wish to apply.

RRB recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Online Application starts- November 30, 2018

Online Application ends- December 30, 2018

RRB recruitment 2018: Post details-

Total posts on offer- 2090

Division/ Workshop wise-

Bikaner Division-412

Ajmer Division-420

Jodhpur Division-410

B.T.C LOCO Ajmer-57

B.T.C Carriage. Ajmer-166

Carriage Works Shop Jodhpur-85

Carriage Workshop Bikaner-37

RRB recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

– The age of the candidate should be between 15-24 (Should not have completed 24) as on 30.12.2018

– Upper age relaxation is 5 years in case of SC/St candidates and 3 years in case of OBC candidates

– Candidates should have passed their class 10th examination with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised board

For more details, candidates should visit the official website of the board at nwr.indianrailways.gov.in.