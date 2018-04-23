RRB Recruitment 2018: New Railways jobs announced; check all details here to apply

RRB Recruitment 2018: The last day to apply is 12 May 2018.

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has announced jobs for over hundred posts. The Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) job vacancies are for Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. Also, preference will be given to the candidates whose land has been acquired for the railway project of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

There are various posts for interested candidates which include station master, accounts assistant, goods guard and senior clerk. Candidate in the age group of 18-33 years are eligible to apply. However, there is an age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST while 3 years for OBC non-creamy candidates. The last day to apply is 12 May 2018. Graduates are also eligible to apply for the posts.

The computer-based exam will be held in June 2018. The CBT is for screening out candidates and will have questions according to the educational qualification mentioned by the candidate. The exam will be of the duration of 90 minutes and will consist of 100 questions. The qualifying marks for the exam is 50 percent for reserved category and 40 percent for others.

In March 2018, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited had invited applications for land loser candidates. The registration portal for the same is open until April 30. There are 65 vacancies in total which are up for grabs. It includes Electrician III/ Electrical and Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) -III post.

Applicants must be in the age group of 18-30 years. Candidate must have 10th pass qualification with ITI in the Electrician/ Wireman/ Mechanic HT, LT Equipments and Cable Jointing/ Electronics Mechanic. Matriculates with CCAA in the aforementioned trades are also eligible to apply.

Meanwhile, railway recruitment boards have not declared the exam dates for group D, assistant loco pilot and technician posts. Registered candidates should prepare vigorously as this is going to be one of the biggest online exams ever conducted. 2.5 crore candidates have registered for the exam.