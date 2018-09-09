RRB recruitment 2018: New posts announced in South Western Railway with 7th pay commission salary

RRB recruitment 2018: Job aspirants take note! South Western Railway has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of ‘Group C’ with salary 7th pay commission pay matrix. The process of applying had started on September 8 and the interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before October 9, 2018. However, the last date for candidates living in distant areas is October 24, 2018. The hiring is being done for a total of 21 posts.

Here is all you need to know about RRB recruitment 2018:

Important dates:-

Submission of Online application begins on:- September 8, 2018

Last date for submission of Online application:- October 9, 2018

Last date for submission of Online application living in far-flung areas: October 24, 2018

Vacancy details:-

A total of 21 posts are there.

Athletics (Women): 4 posts

Athletics (Men): 2 posts

Basketball (Women): 2 posts

Bodybuilding (Men): 1 post

Cycling (Men): 2 posts

Volleyball (Men): 3 posts

Swimming (Men): 2 posts

Table tennis (Men): 1 post

Hockey (Men): 4 posts

Age limit:-

The willing applicants must be between 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2019.

Educational qualification:-

The candidate must have a degree of higher secondary examination i.e 10+2 or its equivalent examination from recognised institutions. Apart from this, the applicant must have a desired sports achievement. Besides this, the candidates having matriculation plus course completed like Apprenticeship or ITI approved by NCVT or SCVT along with sports achievement can also apply.

Salary:-

The South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to give salary in Level 2/3 in VII CPC (Central Pay Commission) pay matrix. The pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20, 200 in Grade pay of Rs 1900/ 2000 in VI CPC.

How to apply:-

An individual can apply by login to the official website of South Western Railway i.e swr.indianrailways.gov.in.