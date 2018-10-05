RRB Recruitment 2018: New dates for Group D exams in West Bengal to be announced soon – Check details at rrbkolkata.gov.in

A number of candidates could not appear for the exam because of 12-hour bandh in the West Bengal.

It’s a good news for those who could not appear in September 26 for RRB group D exam under RRB Kolkata – They can appear for the exam again. These candidates will get the new exam dates today. The candidates can check details at rrbkolkata.gov.in

A number of candidates could not appear for the exam because of 12-hour bandh in the West Bengal. Due to this, RRB Kolkata had said that they would announce the new exam date for the bandh affected candidates. RRBs will also announce the remaining schedule of the Group D examination today.

Till now, group D exam schedule till October 16 has been informed to candidates. Those candidates who were to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) in the state on September 26 but could not appear due to the bandh, will have another chance to appear in the CBT after October 16. RRB will inform these candidates of rescheduled date and venue through the website, e-mail, and SMS, the official update had said.

RRB group D exams have started across the country as a part of the selection procedure for recruitment to more than 60,000 vacancies. The examinations are held under the supervision of the RRBs. Hall tickets/ admit cards for the exam are also being released in different phases.

Currently, group D admit cards are being released by RRB four days before the exam date.