RRB Recruitment 2018: Nearly 90,000 jobs, 2 cr applications are already there; deadline is near, only 3 days left

RRB Recruitment 2018.

The railways on Wednesday said that it has received over two crore applications for about one lakh vacancies, with only three days to go for the deadline of online registration (March 31, 2018). In the largest recruitment drive, railways will by hiring by for about 90,000 posts in group C and group D.

“Till date, over 2 crore candidates have applied for the posts and the number will rise further as five more days remain before the deadline comes to an end,” said a Railway Ministry official.

For assistant loco pilots and technicians alone, over 50 lakh online applications have been received, the official said. There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts open for recruitment.

Given the magnitude and the sheer scale of the test that is being conducted, the candidates will be given a window to check their answers after the completion of the exams and after the results are declared to maintain transparency.

Question papers will be provided to the candidates in 15 regional languages which include Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu — to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.

For the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician advertised in CEN No. 1/2018, there shall be two stages examination (First stage CBT and Second Stage CBT) common for ALP and Technician. In addition , candidates who have opted for ALP and qualified in Second Stage CBT have to undergo Computer Based Aptitude Test (AT). Marks will be normalized in all the stages of exam.

For the posts of Helper (Electrical, Bridge, Civil, P Way, Track Machine, Works, Mechanical, S and T, Signal, Telecommunication, Medical), Track Maintainer Grade IV, Hospital Attendant, Assistant Pointsman, Gateman, and Porter/ Hamal/ Sweeper cum Porter, advertised in CEN no. 2/2018, there shall be a Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates qualified in the CBT shall have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).