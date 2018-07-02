RRB Recruitment 2018: More than 89,000 jobs up for grabs; check likely examination dates

This time, around 2.37 crore candidates have applied for various posts.

The Railway Recruitment Board has issued a notification about the conduct of recruitment examination. The railway is yet to conduct the mammoth examination, which was notified in February. But, with the delay in announcing the dates of the examination, several candidates protested under the banner of Rozgaar Maange India on June 29.

“Computer-Based Written Tests for Assistant Loco Pilot /Technicians and Level-I posts are likely to commence in August/September, 2018. Exact dates will be advised through RRBs’ websites in due course,” the RRB statement said.

Earlier, the board announced that the examination would be conducted tentatively in April/May.

Moreover, in February only, around one-and-a-half crore people had registered for over 89,000 jobs advertised by the railways. The officials said that primary registration of around one-and-a-half crore candidates was received by the Railway Recruitment Board online for recruitment to various Group C and Group D posts.

The last date for submission of applications was March 31.

It is being termed as one of the world’s largest recruitment drives. The Ministry of Railways is offering over 89,000 jobs to the aspiring candidates. The vacant posts are for assistant loco pilots, helper and technical assistants, gangmen amongst others.

Railways Recruitment (RRB) 2018 exam pattern:

1- General Awareness: Candidates need to keep a track on the Current Affairs, Economics, Politics, Geography, History and Railways topics to ace this section.

2- Numerical Ability: This is a very important section for the aspirants who are appearing for computer-based test for SSE, JE and ALP posts.

3- General Intelligence and Reasoning: It is the section that will test your Intelligence Quotient (IQ). The section is not tough but can surely make you sweat if you take it lightly.

The eligibility for the examination was open to aspirants who have passed class Xth & ITI for Group Level I posts. While for Group C Level II posts candidates should have passed Class Xth & ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering. Candidates who are interested to apply for must have cleared matriculation exams. Apart from this, they should have an industrial training certificate (ITI) or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering, the February notification had said.