RRB Recruitment 2018: Konkan Railways announces fresh vacancies with 7th pay commission benefits

RRB Recruitment 2018: In a bid to support families whose lands have been acquired for Konkan Railway projects, the government has invited applications from eligible candidates from these families for recruitment to several technical posts. The vacancies are announced for 100 posts including that of trackman, khalasi and others. Interested candidates can apply for the mentioned vacancies at the official website- www.konkanrailway.com. The last date to applying for these vacancies is on or before 21 June 2018.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details-

Track man – 50 posts

Apman – 37 Posts

Khalasi Electrical – 2 Posts

Khalasi S &T – 8 Posts

Khalasi Mechanical – 3 Posts

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates should be between the age limit of 18 to 33 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Educational qualification-

Candidates should be 10th pass from a recognised board.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Pay scale-

Allowances/Salary: Level 01 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with other allowances as admissible under the CDA scale.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

1. Log into the official website of Konkan Railway- www.konkanrailway.com.

2. On the homepage, click on the notification for “ Recruitment of Trackman , Assistant Pointsman , Khalasi ” in quick links.

3. Click on the apply link for “Recruitment of Trackman , Assistant Pointsman , Khalasi”.

4. Pay application fee and complete the application process.

5. Download the application and keep a printout for further reference.

About Konkan Railway:

The Konkan Railway is the 741-kilometre line that connects Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka States comprising a region of criss-crossing rivers, plunging valleys and mountains that soar into the clouds. The first train on the completed track was flagged off on January 26, 1998, Republic Day.