RRB Recruitment 2018: Konkan Railways announce new vacancies at www.konkanrailway.com; here is how to apply

RRB Recruitment 2018: For candidates interested in getting a job in Indian Railways, here is a fresh set of vacancies in Konkan Railways. The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has invited applications for non-technical posts. The vacancies are announced for 113 posts including that of the station master, goods guard, senior clerk and accounts assistant. Interested candidates can apply for the mentioned vacancies at the official website- www.konkanrailway.com. Online applications are invited from eligible candidates who are domicile of the states of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka or Land loser candidates ie, those candidates whose land has been acquired for Konkan Railway project.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details-

1. Station Master- 55

2. Goods Guard- 37

3. Accounts Assistant-11

4. Senior Clerk- 10

Number of posts indicated above are provisional and may increase or

decrease as per the requirement of KRCL.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates should be between the age limit of 18 to 33 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Educational qualification-

Station Master- Candidates should have done graduation in any discipline from a recognised University.

Goods Guard- Applicants should have graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Senior Clerk- Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University.

* Candidates having the degree of BBA/HR or MBA/HR will be preferred.

Accounts Assistant- Candidates should have B Com from a recognised University.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Pay scale-

Station Master-The salary paid will be of level 06 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with other allowances as admissible under the CDA scale.

Goods Guard, Senior Clerk and Accounts Assistant- The salary paid will be of Level 05 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with other allowances as admissible under the CDA scale.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Selection process-

Candidates will have to appear for Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification (DV).

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

1. Log into the official website of Konkan Railway- www.konkanrailway.com.

2. On the homepage, click on the notification for “Recruitment of technicians” in quick links.

3. On the next page, there is the notification for the recruitment and link for applying online. Click on the apply link for “Recruitment of Station Masters, Goods Guard, Sr. Clerk, Accounts Assistants.”

4. Pay application fee and complete the application process.

5. Download the application and keep a printout for further reference.