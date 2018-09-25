RRB Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways increases vacancies for ALP, Technician posts to over 64000; check details at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Recruitment 2018!

RRB Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has issued a revised notification for recruitments increasing the number of vacancies for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians at indianrailways.gov.in. According to the latest update, the Railway department had earlier issued a notification about 26,502 vacancies for ALP and Technicians post, which have now been revised to over 60,000. In addition to this, interested and eligible candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can visit the official website for “Selection of RRB, Selection of Exam Trade, Option for Railway/Unit & Posts and Confirmation/Modification of Bank Account Details for Refund”.

The online process for the same has been activated on the relevant Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) websites for the increased number of posts from September 22 and it will continue until October 1, 2018 (23:59 hrs). Mentioned below are the important details that candidates need to note.

RRB Recruitment 2018: Revised posts on offer-

1. Assistant Loco Pilot: 27795

2. Technician posts: 36576

Total posts on offer: 64371

RRB Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Online Application Starts: September 22, 2018; 11:00 hrs

Online Application Ends: October 1, 2018; 23;59 hrs

In addition to the above, the new notification also includes a complete list of posts with the post parameters like Qualification, Category Number, Medical standards and Suitability of the post for various disabilities. The release also includes details of RRB wise and Railway/Unit wise vacancies for the posts.

The notification also states that all the candidates who had appeared for the 1st stage of the Computer Based Test will have to select the relevant RRB and priority of options for Railway/Production unit & posts. If a candidate fails to do the same, then their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting for 2nd stage CBT.