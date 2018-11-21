RRB Recruitment 2018: Important update for Railways jobs aspirants

Results are likely to be announced on RRBs websites.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) may announce the revised RRB ALP result for posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and technician first stage examination tomorrow. The RRB ALP result, which had been earlier cancelled due to erroneous ‘answer representations’, are being prepared again.

Individual RRBs will announce results on their official websites which will also include list of candidates, cut off marks, etc. Results will be announced on official websites of RRB Kolkata, RRB Chennai, RRB Patna, RRB Mumbai, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Allahabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh and RRB Bhubaneshwar.

In the result announced earlier, which was cancelled, nearly 6 lakh candidates qualified the examination. The pass percentage for this exam was 17 per cent. The revised result that will be declared may see the change in pass percentage. Among reasons is not ’15 times the vacancy’ were announced qualified in the first stage exam result. Another reason is that error-ridden answers may have led to many candidates not getting desired marks.

RRBs, in the process, have postponed examination by 12 days. It was previously decided that the exam will be organised on December 12, it, however, will now be held on December 24.

Before first exam results were declared, it was decided to hold the second stage exam from November 19. The first stage exams were conducted from August 9 till September 4, which were held online in 440 centres in the country.

Here is how you can check revised RRB ALP result 2018:

1) Candidates can go to official RRB websites

2) They may click on the link “CEN-01/2018 – Click here to view candidates’ Score and Master QP with final answer Key of 1st Stage CBT (ALP & Technicians)” in the home page.

3) Now, check your RRB ALP result after submitting their roll numbers.