RRB Recruitment 2018: Important update for Indian Railways Group C ALP, Technician aspirants; check details here

RRB Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways is likely to increase the number of vacancies for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians. In the recent update on the official website- www.rrbbpl.com, the Railway Recruitment Board announced that the vacancies will possibly increase from 26,502 to 60,000 posts. Post wise details of enhanced vacancies will be advised on the official websites of RRBs in due course. Candidates are requested to visit the official websites of RRBs regularly for updates. Various regional offices of Indian Railways had called for applications for Group C, D vacancies in April 2018.

The first stage of the exam will be held on August 9. The Railway Recruitment Board has also arranged for a mock test for all the candidates, which is available on the websites of Railway Recruitment Boards.

RRB ALP exam: Important things to know:-

Duration of exam: 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Total number of Questions: 75

Types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Negative Marking: 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

RRB ALP exam: How to download admit card

According to the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the E-Call letter will be made available for download 4 days prior to the date of the Computer-based Test. Candidates need to note that the First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for ALP & Technicians Posts will be conducted on August 9.

Step 1: Visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in/ rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the recruitment page

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Save a copy and take a print out of the same

This year, over 47.56 lakh candidates have applied to be a part of the world’s largest recruitment drive. The exam is being conducted to select candidates for a total of 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians under Indian Railways. Meanwhile, 34 lakh candidates have been allocated centres within 200 kilometres. 99 per cent of persons with disabilities and women candidates are allocated centres within 200 km. The exam centres have been equipped with security features like CCTV cameras etc as per the RRB website.