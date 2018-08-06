RRB Recruitment 2018: Important update for Group C Railway jobs aspirants; check details at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB group C admit card 2018 released at indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB group C admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the e-call letters for the ALP & Technicians Posts entrance examination. Candidates who are registered to be a part of this Indian Railway recruitment process can visit the official website of the relevant RRB to download the same. The 1st stage Computer Based Test will start to take place from August 9, 2018. Candidates need to note that the e-Call letter will be available for download as per the schedule mentioned below-

1 st Stage CBT Date Starting Date for e-Call letter Download 09/08/18 05/08/18 10/08/18 06/08/18 13/08/2018 09/08/18 14/08/2018 10/08/18 17/08/2018 13/08/18 20/08/2018 16/08/2018 20/08/2018 17/08/2018 29/08/2018 25/08/2018 30/08/2018 26/08/2018 31/08/2018 27/08/2018

This year, over 47.56 lakh candidates have applied to be a part of the world’s largest recruitment drive. The exam is being conducted to select candidates for a total of 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians under Indian Railways. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note about the exam and recruitment test.

RRB group C admit card 2018: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in/ rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the recruitment page

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check details mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: Save a copy and take a print out of the same

RRB group C exam 2018: Examination Pattern-

Duration of CBT: 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Number of Questions: 75

Types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Negative Marking: 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

RRB group C exam 2018: Fee Refund-

In case a candidate who belongs to the SC / ST / Ex-Serviceman / PWDs / Female / Transgender / Minorities / Economically backward class category, appears for the test, his/her examination fee will be refunded. This decision came earlier thuis year in the month of Februaray, after a huge uproar was created on the ‘four times’ hike in RRB exam fees. Candidates need to note that Rs 250 will be refunded to them through online payment mode. Candidates who have paid Rs. 500 shall be refunded Rs. 400.