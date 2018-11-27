RRB Recruitment 2018: Important update for candidates waiting for Railway Recruitment Board ALP technician jobs results

By: | Updated: November 27, 2018 7:32 PM

Earlier, the RRBs had released the cut-off marks and shortlist for the ALP, Technician posts.

Rumours are about town, leaving the candidates anxious.

RRB Recruitment 2018 Railway Recruitment Board ALP technician jobs results: Candidates anxiously await as Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to declare the date for revised result announcement for ALP Technician first computer-based test (CBT). With RRB ALP Technician second CBT less than a month away, the revised shortlist is expected to be released soon.

The date listed for the second CBT for RRB ALP Technician recruitment process to begin on December 24, 2018.

Candidates qualifying for the first CBT will be placed in the shortlist for the second CBT.

Earlier, the RRBs had released the cut-off marks and shortlist for the ALP, Technician posts. Seeing the representation on the final answer key, the RRBs decided that they will go through the representations received and release the revised answer key soon; the notification was released regarding this on November 12, 2018.

The RRB put out a notice, reading:”After this review, final keys along with the revised scores will be published again. The revised list of shortlisted candidates will also be published on the websites of RRBs for the information of all the candidates.”

So far, no other update has surfaced in this regard. In the meantime, the candidates have been left guessing the date of the revised result and shortlist by the RR. Rumours are about town, leaving the candidates anxious.

The corresponding notice will be released as and when the date for the result declaration is locked. Currently, CBT tests for RRB Group D posts are underway.

The CBT for Group D posts will close on December 17, 2018.

