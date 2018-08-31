RRB Recruitment 2018: Important update for ALP jobs aspirants – What job seekers need to know

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the online call letter for its computer-based Test for recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 4, 2018. The admit card will be available to download till September 3.

The Admit Cards were released exactly four days prior to the exams, as notified by the Railway board earlier. The cards are available to be downloaded from the Regional RRB websites and also from the website of RRB. On basis of the marks obtained in this exam, candidates will qualify to the second phase of the exam.

The exam was previously scheduled to be held on August 31, which later got rescheduled to September 4, 2018. This was done for the candidates appearing from the flood-ravaged state of Karnataka.

In the previous Group C exam conducted by RRB for Assistant Loco Pilots and many other technical posts, nearly 47 lakh candidates appeared from across the nation.

RRB CBT Admit Card: How to download

1. Click here to go to the RRB website and click on the admit card link.

2. Enter your User ID or registration number which was provided while applying for the exam.

3. Enter date of birth that was provided while applying

4. Click on Log in

5. Download your admit card and take a print out.

The first phase of the examination started from August 9 and exams were held on August 13, 14, 17, 20 and 21 respectively. The second phase of the exam began from August 29, and will continue till September 4. Exams were held on September 29, 30, 31.