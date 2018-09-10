RRB Recruitment 2018: Group D Exam to begin from September 17 – Things every Railways jobs aspirants must keep in mind

RRB Recruitment 2018: RRB Group D exam is scheduled to begin from September 17 and will continue till October 16.

Here’s what the candidates need to know about the RRB Recruitment 2018 exam:-

Exam date and time:

The RRB has already updated the exam city, date and time of the exams in their official site. This is only for candidates whose exams are scheduled to be held before October 16.

The candidates whose exams are supposed to be held after October 16, their details will be made available on the site on September 13.

Admit Cards:

The Admit Cards for the first slot, that is September 17, will also be released on September 13. All the admit cards will be released 4 days before the exam. The board has reportedly taken this step, so that it has to handle the lesser number of visitors per day, rather than lakhs at once.

What one needs to carry to the exam hall:

The candidates will have to carry their hall tickets or admit cards, to the exam hall, along with official ID proof. Photocopies of the admit card will not be taken into consideration. Among ID proofs, one needs to carry either one of these: Voter card, aadhaar card, e-aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, or Driving license. Government school, college, university and employer’s ID cards will also be taken into consideration.

If a candidate is facing problem with logging in:

If any candidate faces problem while logging in to download the admit card or the mock test link, that might be because of the huge traffic that the official website is getting.

So one might try logging in during the off hours like the middle of the night.

Exam Pattern:

The duration of Computer Based Test will be 90 minutes, the PWD candidates will be given 120 minutes. The number of Questions in the paper will be 100. And all of those will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). There will be negative marking as well. For every incorrect answer, 1/3rd of the marks allotted for the exam will be deducted.

Out of the 100 marks, 25 marks is for mathematics, 30 for logical reasoning, 25 for general knowledge, and 20 more for current affairs.

Twice as many candidates will be shortlisted for the second round of RRB Group D exams and will be called in for the physical efficiency test.