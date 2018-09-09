RRB recruitment 2018: Exam city, date and timing for Group D exams to be released by Indian Railways shortly

RRB recruitment 2018: Exam city, date and timing for Group D exams to be released by India Railways shortly

RRB recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will publish the detailed information regarding the upcoming Group D examination on Sunday. The RRB will issue the details like exam city, date and timing of the examination. The recruitment exam will be conducted in ‘Online’ mode. The exam will begin from September 17, 2018. The recruitment board will activate the mock test link of the examination on September 10. The individuals who will pass the mock test will be called for PET or stage 2 of the exam. The PET dates will be released after the declaration of stage 1 result.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, RRB’s Executive Director Amitabha Khare said that they will publish the details of city/ place of exam of the applicants’ examination dated September 17, 2018, (Monday) on September 9, 2018. The applicants can download the admit card four days before the scheduled date of examination. The stage 1 test will be of 90 minutes duration. The test will be of 100 marks MCQ (Multiple-choice questions). However, the RRB will deduct one-third of marks for wrong answers.

The test will comprise subjects like Mathematics (25 marks), General Intelligence and reasoning (30 marks), General Science (25 marks) and General awareness and current affairs (20 marks).

In a new official notification released on its website, the Railway Recruitment Board has explained the section wise marks for the CBT. Apart from this, the applicants can visit the official website of RRBs to know the details i.e exam place, exam centre, exam date, exam session, e-call letter and downloading train travel authority ( valid only for SC and ST applicants). During the day of the examination, all the candidates have to bring their original identity proof. The individuals will not be given entry to the exam centre if they failed to bring the original ID. The photocopy of the ID proof is not valid for the entry.