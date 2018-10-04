RRB Recruitment 2018: Group D Admit card for this week’s exam available now; Here is how to download

Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket test match between India and West Indies in Rajkot. (AP Photo)

RRB Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit cards for Group D exam to be held this week. Candidates who are to appear for exams this week may download their admit cards. The link is the same where applicants were asked to check to their exam dates and city. The candidates are advised to download RRB Group D admit cards as soon as possible and not to wait for the last day.

Here is how to download RRB Group D admit cards:

* Candidates must go to the official website of RRB.

* After logging in the link, they can click on RRB Group D Admit Card download link.

* Applicants can now enter details that are asked.

* Following this, they can submit and download their admit cards.

* They are also advised to take out a printout for future use.

On the day of the exam, the candidates are advised to come to the exam centres with photo id proof in original as also RRB Group D admit cards.

It is to be noted that pager, watches, Mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth enabled devices, bangles, metallic wears, belts, bracelets etc. are not allowed in the examination centre.