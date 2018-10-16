RRB Recruitment 2018: Good news for 10th pass candidates! Over 2,900 railways jobs announced

Railway Recruitment 2018!

RRB Recruitment 2018: The Eastern Railway has announced a number of fresh vacancies on its official website at er.indianrailways.gov.in. This division of Indian Railways is offering a total of 2,907 Apprentice posts under different workshops and departments. This comes as a good news for 10th pass candidates as they are eligible to apply for the posts on offer. Interested candidates need to note that the application process that has commenced on the official website will be open until November 14 only. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note before filling the application form.

RRB Recruitment 2018: Posts on offer-

Total posts on offer- 2907

Division/ Workshop wise Vacancy Details-

Howrah-659

Sealdah-526

Malda-204

Asansol-412

Kanchrapara-206

Liluah-204

Jamalpur-696

RRB Recruitment 2018: Important Dates-

Candidates should note that the last date to send in their applications is November 14, 2018

RRB Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer should have passed class 10th and ITI in relevant trade from a recognised institution.

RRB Recruitment 2018: Application Fee-

Gen/OBC candidate: 100/-

SC/ST/PWD/Women candidate: No Fee

RRB Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Candidates can visit the official website of Eastern Railways at https://rrcer.in:8080/rrcer1/Registration.jsp to apply for the posts on offer on or before November 14, 2018.