RRB Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced by Indian Railways; here is how to apply for vacancies

RRB Recruitment 2018: Various regional offices of Indian Railways have called for applications announcing vacancies in April, 2018. Konkan Railway, Northern Railway, Central Railway, North Western Railway, RRB Group D (CEN 02/2018), RRB ALP & Technician (CEN 01/2018), Central Railway, Northeast Frontier Railway, are recruiting for various positions of Electrician, Doctor, Specialists Posts and Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Here are the zone-wise vacancy details –

Konkan Railways Corporation Limited (KCRL) has begun recruitment process for the post of Electrician and ESTM. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply on or before April 22, 2018.

Konkan Railways Recruitment details:

Electrician -III/Electrical: 42 Posts

Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III: 30 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Electrician -III/Electrical: Candidates must have a degree in Matriculation/SSLC plus ITI in trades of Electrician/Wireman/Mechanic HT from government recognised institutions in ITI.

Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III: Candidates must have a degree in Matriculation/SSLC plus ITI in trades of Electrician/Electronics Mechanic/Wireman (OR) Matriculation/SSLC plus CCAA from government recognised institutions in ITI.

Candidates must apply at konkanrailway.com.

Northern Railway Recruitment details:

Northern Railway has invited applications for the recruitment of Specialist Doctors and General Duty Doctors. Eligible candidates have to apply on or before April 11, 2018.

Specialists Doctors – 05 Posts

Pediatrician – 01 Post

General Surgeon – 01 Post

ENT – 01 Post

Ophthalmologist – 01 Post

Medicine – 01 Post

General Duty Doctors – 06 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Specialists: Candidates must have a MBBS degree and postGraduate Medical Degree/diploma from a university recognised by Indian Medical council.

General Duty: Candidates must have a MBBS degree and the candidate must with have completed internship from any university recognised by Indian Medical Council.

Experience:

Candidates applying for Special Posts must have 3 years of experience. Those applying for General Doctor posts must have minimum relevant experience.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected through Walk-in interviews followed by medical examination.

Central Railway Recruitment 2018:

Central Railway has called for recruitment process of Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks. Eligible candidates can apply through cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Central Railway Recruitment details:

A total of 401 positions are available and recruitment will go on till the posts are filled.

The candidates can obtain application booklets from DRM(C) Office, Passenger Section, Annex Building, Mumbai CSMT, Central railway.

Central Railway Recruitment 2018:

Central Railway has invited applications for the post of Senior Resident. The eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on 18 April 2018. Candidates must have a post Graduate Degree or Diploma from university recognized by state or Central Government.

Age Limit for Senior Resident Posts

33 years for those having post Graduate qualification and 35 years for post-Doctoral Degree holders.

Selection Process:

Candidates must appear for a walk-in interview on 18 April 2018 in Medical Director’s Office, Dr.B.A.M.Hospital, Central Railway, Byculla, Mumbai.