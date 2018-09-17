RRB Recruitment 2018: Exams begin; Kolkata RRB announces special trains – Check details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started its Group D staff recruitment exam. The exams are held to fill nearly 63,000 Group D vacancies. The first phase of the exam will go on till December 14 and will be held in various shifts. According to RRB, nearly 1.9 crore candidates have applied for these posts. But if RRB ALP and RRB Group D are taken together, then a total of 2.4 crore candidates have applied for the posts.

The Recruitment Board has informed that this is one of the largest recruitment exercises ever undertaken by the Indian Railways. However, as the exams began all the RRB websites for downloading the admit cards have stopped working, which has left many candidates in a fix.

Many private websites are also disbursing the RRB admit cards at the moment. However, the candidates are advised to wait for the official website to work and not to try the private once in order to download the admit cards.

The Indian railways said in a notification earlier that, “Candidates are appealed to refer to these official communications only and not be misguided by false propaganda and rumours being circulated on social media, many of which are aimed at misleading the genuine candidates and adversely affecting their preparation for the examination.”

Meanwhile, RRB Kolkata has announced an extra train for candidates whose exam has been scheduled at the Bhubaneswar centre. Two up and down trains have been scheduled – Train No.08037 UP-Shalimar to Bhubaneswar and Train No.08038 DN-Bhubaneswar to Shalimar. “Candidates are requested to keep on following the RRB/Kolkata’s website to know the revised timings of the above special train from second trip onwards,” Kolkata RRB chairperson said a statement.