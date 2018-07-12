RRB Recruitment 2018: Exam date yet to be released, candidates can check exam pattern at indianrailways.gov.in

The tentative schedule in the original notification was April or May.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not yet announced the exam dates for Group C and Group D recruitment notification. It has only given the tentative schedule for exam to be conducted in August or September. The tentative schedule in the original notification was April or May. Candidates can check details at indianrailways.gov.in . However, the board recently released the application status for candidates who registered for the recruitment exam. Even as the exam date is awaited, candidates must know the exam pattern and prepare for the exam accordingly. Candidates will have to appear in the computer-based test in the first stage.

For those applying for applying for Technicians and Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), computer-based test will be of the duration of 60 minutes and will have 75 questions. The exam questions will be from, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, General awareness and Mathematics on current affairs. There will be of objective type questions and will stick to the educational standards and/or least technical qualifications required for the posts.

For a number of posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC pay matrix, the selection will also involve a Computer Based Test(CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and verification of documents. CBT Test will be of 90 minutes and will have 100 questions. The questions will be asked from General Intelligence, Mathematics, Reasoning, General Science, and General awareness on current affairs.

Candidates from General category would need at least 40 per cent marks in order to qualify in the exam. For SC, ST and obc category candidates, minimum qualifying marks is 30 per cent. The percentages of marks are likely to be relaxed by 2% for candidates in PWD categories.