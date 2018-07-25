RRB admit card 2018 for Indian Railways recruitment to be available on this date at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB admit card 2018: Candidates who have applied for Indian Railways’ ALP/Technicians recruitment process can visit the official website of RRB tomorrow and check details.

RRB admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to activate the Mock link for first stage CBT on the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in, indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Indian Railways’ Assistant Loco Pilot/Technicians recruitment process can visit the official website of RRB tomorrow and check details. While the First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for ALP & Technicians Posts will be conducted on August 9, candidates will be able to download their e-admit cards online 4 days prior to the exam.

This year, over 47.56 lakh candidates have applied to be a part of the world’s largest recruitment drive. The exam is being conducted to select candidates for a total of 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots and technicians under Indian Railways.

RRB admit card 2018 Details-

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note about the exam and the recruitment drive-

Commencement of first stage CBT (Exam date): August 9

Activation of Mock link for first stage CBT: July 26

Intimation of Exam City, Date and Session of the Candidate: July 26

Download of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates (This is only to make travel arrangements and not an E-Call letter): July 26

Download of E-Call letter: 4 days prior to the date of

CBT of the candidate

A notice issued by the Railways stated that candidates can log in with their credentials on the mentioned dates through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date and session and downloading travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-call letter.

RRB admit card 2018: ALP & Technicians Posts exam scheme-

Duration of CBT : 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Number of Questions : 75

Types of questions : Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Negative Marking : 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

A railways spokesperson in an interview with the Indian Express said, “We would like to appeal to all candidates to refer to the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards for all relevant information and not fall prey to the messages circulated on social media.” He added, “Beware of touts and job racketeers as we recruit only on merit and the names of all shortlisted candidates will be published on the official websites of RRBs.”