RRB Recruitment 2018: Cyclone Titli forces Railway Recruitment Board Bhubaneshwar to postpone exam

The Railway Recruitment Board has postponed the group D exam which was to be held in Bhubaneshwar. The exam has been postponed because of the warning that predicts that Cyclone Titli will hit the coast tomorrow at 5:30 am in the morning. The exams were to be held on 11th and 12th October but have been postponed and the new dates for the exam are yet to be announced.

Schools and colleges will remain shut in all the areas that have been predicted to be hit by the cyclones. The Met department has predicted very heavy rainfall in various parts of Odisha.

The official website of RRB Bhubaneshwar has issued a statement in which they have said that the candidates who were to appear for the exam on 11th and 12th October will be updated regarding the new dates by either sending an email to their official email accounts or by sending an SMS on their registered mobile number.

