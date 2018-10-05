RRB Recruitment 2018: Board may release schedule for October 22-26 today – Check details here

The board is expected to release the admit card of the scheduled examinations from October 22 to 26 soon. (PTI)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has decided not to conduct any exam between October 17 to 21 because of festivals like Durga Puja and Dussehra. The board is expected to release the schedule of exams from October 22 to 26 by today evening or by tomorrow. Candidates may check details at indianrailways.gov.in and also in different RRBs websites.

Speaking to Indian Express, CPO Northern Railway Angaraj Mohan said that as the festivals of Durga Puja which is mostly celebrated in eastern and northeastern part of the nation and Dussehra in the northern part of the country, the board has decided not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21.

Pointing out that date for RRB examinations from October 22 to 26 would be released on Saturday, he told the paper further that schedule of the RRB examinations from October 22 to 26 will be out by tomorrow, and the schedule after October 26 will be declared by October 19.

The RRB will also organise examinations candidates who could not appear for the Group D examination because of natural calamities or some other reasons. “Due to adivasi strike, several candidates from Odisha and Kolkata could not appear in the examination on September 26. There are also some incidents happened in Manipur and Kerala, the board will conduct the exams of the affected area after December 14,” CPO, Northern Railway was quoted as saying by India Express.

The board is expected to release the admit card of the scheduled examinations from October 22 to 26 soon. In order to download admit cards, candidates are advised to visit the official website and log on the related link on the homepage. After this, they can fill up enter their registration number, date of birth and other details in the box given. After filling all the asked details, the admit card will appear on the screen. Candidates must remember to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre.