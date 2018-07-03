RRB Recruitment 2018: Around 2.27 cr applications for about 1.10 lakh vacancies! Railways to fill up vacant posts by Mar-Apr 2019

The railways has received around 2.27 crore applications for about 1.10 lakh vacancies it had advertised earlier this year, Lohani said.

Indian Railways will fill up over one lakh vacant posts by March-April next year, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani said here today. The railways has received around 2.27 crore applications for about 1.10 lakh vacancies it had advertised earlier this year, Lohani said. The examination for the posts, including those in the Railway Protection Force, will be conducted in the months of September, October and November this year. “The appointments will be made by March-April 2019. By 10 July scrutiny of the 2.27 crore applications will be completed. We will complete their physical and psychological exams by December-January and by March they will be appointed,” he told reporters.

Officials also said that the railways may issue a waiting list for vacancies which could be 50 per cent of the total vacancies announced. There are 26,502 posts of loco pilots and technicians, and 62,907 Group D posts to be filled up in the process.

Question papers will be provided to the candidates in 15 languages — Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu — to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.