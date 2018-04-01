RRB recruitment 2018 group D and C syllabus, date, latest news: 2.8 crore youth race to board Indian Railways!

RRB Exam 2018: You can easily get study materials online. However, we need to identify the most trustworthy book for the exam.

RRB recruitment 2018: At a time when the country is going through an employment crisis, getting a job in the Indian Railways department is a dream for millions of youth. The railways is hiring 89,000 staff in group C and D categories. The deadline for application ended on Saturday. The competition for these jobs on offer is so high that around 2.8 crore crore people have applied. Out of 89,000 posts, a total number of 26,502 vacancies have been announced for group C and 62,907 vacancies have been announced for group D. The last date for applying was as March 31.

As the application process has ended, time is now to focus on preparations for the RRB recruitment exam. Here’re are some important information for the applicants:

The RRB recruitment 2018 exam paper will have three parts – General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Ability.

Here’s a look at the Section-wise details of the exams:

1) General Awareness: This a very important section to get marks and save time during the examination. This section will have questions ranging from Current Affairs, Politics, Economics, History, Geography and Railways related topics.

2) General Intelligence and Reasoning: This section will test your Intelligence Quotient (IQ). This section needs to be practised well.

3) Numerical Ability: This section is very important for candidates who are appearing for computer-based test (CBT) for SSE, JE and ALP posts.

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). The qualified ones will then have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Date: Another thing to be kept in mind is that RRB will tentatively conduct the exam during April and May 2018. So keep checking this space for latest updates about the RRB recruitment 2018.

Applicants don’t have much time to waste. A number of books are availble in the market for RRB exam preparations. Also, you can easily get study materials online. However, you need to identify the most trustworthy books.

Some of the most suggested books for RRB exams are as follows:

* Arithmetic – R.S Agarwal

* Railway Recruitment Board Exam – Upkar Publication

* Reasoning Test – R.S Agarwal

* Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning – R.S Agarwal

* Traffic Apprentice Editorial Board – Pratiyogita Darpan

* Upkar Railway Recruitment Board Exam – Khanna & Verma