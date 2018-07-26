RRB Recruitment 2018: ALP, Technicians Admit Card download – How to check exam city, date, time

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit cards containing details of exam city, time and date of examination for the post of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technician at the Indian Railways. The candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now check their exam date time and centre here.

The candidates can download their admit cards from www.indianrail.gov.in, after it will be released.

How to check the place, date, time of the RRB Exam:

1.Go to www.indianrail.gov.in and search for CEN 01/2018 – ALP & Technician Exam tag, or click on the link above.

2. Enter the User ID that you received while registering for the exam

3. Enter the password, which is the Date of Birth of the candidateClick Login

4. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note about the exam and the recruitment drive-

Commencement of first stage of Exam: August 9

Mock test link for first stage: July 26

Intimation of Exam City, Date and Session of the Candidate: July 26

Download of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates (This is only to make travel arrangements and not an E-Call letter): July 26

Download of E-Call letter: 4 days prior to the date of the exam

RRB ALP exam: All you need to know

Duration of exam: 60 minutes (80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Total number of Questions: 75

Types of questions : Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Negative Marking: 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

The Railway Recruitment Board has also arranged for a mock test for all the candidates, which is available on the websites of Railway Recruitment Boards. This initiative was taken to familiarise the candidates with questions, patterns and answers on the exam day.