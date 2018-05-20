​​​
  3. RRB recruitment 2018: 9739 jobs announced in RPF, RPSF; apply soon; check details

RRB recruitment 2018: 9739 jobs announced in RPF, RPSF; apply soon; check details

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has released the official notification to fill 9739 posts for Constable and Sub-Inspectors through RPF and RPSF (Railway) Recruitment 2018.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2018 4:49 PM
rrb recruitment 2018, rrb recruitment, rpf recruitment, rpf recruitment 2018, rpf notification, rpf recruitment 2018 age limit, rpf recruitment 2018 last date, rpf recruitment 2018 age, rpf recruitment 2018 last date, rpf vacancy, rpf 2018, rrb recruitment 2018 exam date, rrb recruitment 2018 notification, rrb recruitment 2018 apply online RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has released the official notification to fill 9739 posts for Constable and Sub-Inspectors through RPF and RPSF (Railway) Recruitment 2018.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has released the official notification to fill 9739 posts for Constable and Sub-Inspectors through RPF and RPSF (Railway) Recruitment 2018. Aspirants can check the official notification on railwayrecruitmentgov.in and indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the posts from 1 June, 2018 and the application date ends on 30 June, 2018. The posts have openings for both male and female candidates.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details –

Constable- 8619 posts
Sub-Inspectors in RPF and RPSF- 1120 posts (Male – 454 Posts/ Female – 301 Posts)

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

-Minimum age of the candidate must be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidate must be 25 years.

-Age Relaxation will be applicable as per the Government Norms.
-The Nationality of the candidates must be Indian.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: Educational qualification-

-The Candidate must have passed 10th/ Matric from a Recognized Board.
-The Age and Educational Qualification Eligibility Criteria is different for various posts. (Check official notification for more details)

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: Pay Scale-

Constable posts- The pay scale is Rs. 52,00/- to Rs. 20,200/- with a grade pay of Rs. 2000/-

Sub-Inspector- Rs.35,400 plus other allowances

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: Selection process-

The selection for RPF & RPSF Constable Post will be done in three stages- Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination and Viva Voce and Document Verification.

The selection for RPF & RPSF Sub-Inspector Post will be done in three phases- Computer Based Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Document Verification.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

The candidates can apply online for the posts on the official portal www.indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

RPF Notification release date: May 19 to May 25, 2018.

Starting date of filling applications- 01 June 2018

Last date to apply online – 30 June 2018

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top