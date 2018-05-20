RRB recruitment 2018: 9739 jobs announced in RPF, RPSF; apply soon; check details

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has released the official notification to fill 9739 posts for Constable and Sub-Inspectors through RPF and RPSF (Railway) Recruitment 2018.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has released the official notification to fill 9739 posts for Constable and Sub-Inspectors through RPF and RPSF (Railway) Recruitment 2018. Aspirants can check the official notification on railwayrecruitmentgov.in and indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the posts from 1 June, 2018 and the application date ends on 30 June, 2018. The posts have openings for both male and female candidates.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details –

Constable- 8619 posts

Sub-Inspectors in RPF and RPSF- 1120 posts (Male – 454 Posts/ Female – 301 Posts)

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

-Minimum age of the candidate must be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidate must be 25 years.

-Age Relaxation will be applicable as per the Government Norms.

-The Nationality of the candidates must be Indian.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: Educational qualification-

-The Candidate must have passed 10th/ Matric from a Recognized Board.

-The Age and Educational Qualification Eligibility Criteria is different for various posts. (Check official notification for more details)

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: Pay Scale-

Constable posts- The pay scale is Rs. 52,00/- to Rs. 20,200/- with a grade pay of Rs. 2000/-

Sub-Inspector- Rs.35,400 plus other allowances

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: Selection process-

The selection for RPF & RPSF Constable Post will be done in three stages- Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination and Viva Voce and Document Verification.

The selection for RPF & RPSF Sub-Inspector Post will be done in three phases- Computer Based Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Document Verification.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

The candidates can apply online for the posts on the official portal www.indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Railway Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

RPF Notification release date: May 19 to May 25, 2018.

Starting date of filling applications- 01 June 2018

Last date to apply online – 30 June 2018