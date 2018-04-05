RRB Recruitment 2018: 2,652 Indian Railways jobs up for grabs for 10th, 12th pass – Check how to apply

RRB Recruitment 2018: Interested candidates can apply for the job on or before Aprill 11 till 5:15 pm. (IE)

RRB Recruitment 2018: The Southern Railway has invited application for as many as 2, 652 apprentice Posts for various trades. Interested candidates can apply for the job on or before Aprill 11 till 5:15 pm. Those applying must at least be Class X and XII pass.

Here are posts that Southern Railway is looking to fill up

Machinist – 57 Posts

Fitter – 587 Posts

Turner – 30 Posts

Electrician – 754 Posts

Advance Welder – 24 Posts

Painter – 64 Posts

Electronics Mechanics – 112 Posts

Diesel Mechanic – 104 Posts

Plumber – 108 Posts

Carpenter – 154 Posts

Refrigeration and AC Mechanic – 12 Posts

Electronics/information Technology – 29 Posts

Wireman – 68 Posts

Draughtsman (Civil) – 50 Posts

Fresher MTL(Radiology) – 8 Posts

Instrument Mechanic – 20 Posts

Fitter (Fresher) – 27 Posts

Fresher MTL(Pathology) – 8 Posts

Minimum age required for above said posts is 15, while the maximum is 24.

Educational qualification

Candidates looking to apply for the mechanic, fitter, turner, electrics mechanic, Advance Welder, Mechanic Maintenance, Instrument Mechanic, Refrigeration and Draughtsman (Civil, must be 10th passed and a National Trade certificate granted by the National Council for Vocational Training (NGVT).

Those looking to apply for painter, carpenter welder, wireman should be Class VIII passed and a National Trade certificate granted by the NCVT.

Candidates looking to apply for fresher MTL(Radiology/ Pathology) must be 12th class passed with subjects including Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Candidates can apply at the prescribed format and send their applications, along with other documents to “The Work Shop Personnel Officer, Office of the Chief Work Shop Manager, Signal & Telecommunication Work Shop, Southern Railway – Podanur, Coimbatore – District, Tamil Nadu – 641023” .

Rs. 100/-. IPO must be drawn in favour of Work Shop Personnel Officer/S&T Work Shop, Southern Railway-Podanur, Coimbatore-641 023, payable at Coimbatore.