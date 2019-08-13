RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019 announced; Check details for next stage at rrcb.gov.in

RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019: A total of 13,487 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive

RRB JE result 2019: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released the result of RRB Junior Engineer (JE) examination and have announced the exam date for the second computer-based test (CBT). The RRBs will release the region-wise result of the JE examinations on the official websites. Candidates can check their results through the official website – indianrailways.gov.in and RRB websites. The result has been out for Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and Bangalore are out. A total of 13,487 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

According to the official notification released by the RRBs, the JE second CBT exam will be conducted on August 28. Admit cards for the RRB JE second exam will be released four days before the exam date. Candidates can download their admit cards from August 24. The second stage exam will be held for 5 days till September 1. The shortlisted candidates, thereafter, will have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET).

The candidates who qualify the first Computer Based Test (CBT) will appear for the second CBT. The first CBT was conducted from May 22 onwards and concluded on May 29. The Railway Recruitment Board had released the RRB JE answer keys last month and will release the date for second CBT soon.

Candidates declared successful in the first stage exam can appear for mock tests for the second stage exam from August 17 onwards. Candidates will be allotted two hours to answer 150 questions. The mock test wil comprise of objective type questions with multiple choices. The questions will be asked from different sections such as General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities for the post. Except the technical ability paper, the syllabus will be same for all the posts.

RRB JE result 2019: Where to check

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB JE Result 2019: How to check the result

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB) at rrcb.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on link ‘result’

Step 3: To check the result candidates needs to keep their Login ID or registration number handy

Step 4: Take a print out for further reference

Candidates can visit the official website for further reference.

In order to clear the RRB JE CBT 1 exam, candidates have to score a minimum percentage of marks which is 40 per cent for the unreserved category and the minimum marks required for OBC and SC candidates is 30 per cent. There is further relaxation of 5 per cent marks for ST category candidates and they have to score minimum of 25 per cent marks.