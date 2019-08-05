RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 released: Here’s how to download, raise objections

The RRB paramedical exam was held from July 19, 2019 to July 21, 2019.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: The answer key to the RRB Paramedical examination was released by the Railway recruitment board on Monday. The Board also released the question paper and responses on their official website – rrbot.onlineregistrationform.org. Some of the RRBs that have activated the links to answer key are – Allahabad, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Bhopal and Patna. Other boards, including Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Guwahati, are expected to release the answer key soon.

The RRB paramedical exam was held from July 19, 2019 to July 21, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections against an incorrect answer in the key till 11.50pm on August 8. While raising an objection, candidates will have to pay the prescribed Rs 50 along with the applicable bank service charges per objection.

How to check RRB paramedical 2019 answer key

– Go to the official RRB website

– Enter your roll number, date of birth, and exam date

– Select the batch that you had appeared for

– The answer key, question paper and responses would show up on the screen

– Download the pdf and take a printout for future references.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key: How to raise objections

– Click on the RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 on the homepage of the RRB website

– Login to the objection link

– Enter the question number for which you want to raise an objection

– Select the relevant Category of Objection from the drop-down box. Objections must be registered in English only. Objections can be raised only against questions and their alternatives.

– Enter your objections in the ‘Objection’ field.

– Click on the ‘add objection’ button

– Add all the objections that you have and then select ‘Save & proceed to payment’

– After you have submitted an objection, it cannot be edited later.