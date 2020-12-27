  • MORE MARKET STATS

RRB NTPC Recruitment: Vacancies for Traffic assistant post in Kolkata Metro Railway revised

December 27, 2020 12:15 PM

Approximately 1.26 crore candidates are expected to appear for NTPC recruitment first stage computer-based exam that will be held from December 28

RRB Recruitment update: Vacancies in Kolkata Metro Railway has been revised. The Railway Recruitment Board recently notified that the number of vacancies earlier advertised at the Metro Railway/Kolkata for Non-Technical Popular Categories.

According to RRB latest notification, the vacancies notified in the centralised employment notification CEN-01/2019 of Metro Railway/ Kolkata for the post of traffic assistant (Category No.8) has been increased to 160 from 87 earlier advertised. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of RRB Kolkata.

RRB NTPC Kolkata Metro Railway: Category wise vacancy details
UR: 65
SC: 24
ST: 12
OBC: 43
EWS: 16

Approximately 1.26 crore candidates are expected to appear for NTPC recruitment first stage computer-based exam that will be held on December 28 and continue till January 13. The exam duration is of 90 minutes and for PwBD category, 120 minutes. Every wrong answer bears 1/3rd negative marks.

The exams will be conducted in a phased manner for the pandemic situation. According to RRB, “The first stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for a large number of eligible candidates. Thermo guns will be used to check a candidate’s temperature at the hall entry. Wearing masks is mandatory.

The link to download admit cards and viewing exam city and date and downloading of travel authority for SC/ST candidates is live now on RRB website. Candidates who will not be appearing for exams in the first phase will receive a message saying, “Dear candidate, you are not scheduled in the present phase. Please wait for the intimation from RRBs.”

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill total 35,208 vacancies at various posts.

