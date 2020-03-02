RRB NTPC Recruitment: Tender invited for agencies to conduct exam, dates not finalised yet

The RRB is looking to fill up as many as 35,208 posts.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued notification inviting tenders for the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). The selected agency will conduct recruitment exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Apart from this, the board also invited tenders to hold recruitment exam for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) post.

The RRB notification on the matter read, “The Chairman, Railway Recruitment Board, Chennai acting for and on behalf of President of India invites open e-tenders in two packet system for the posts under CEN 01/ 2019,” the notification mentioned.

“Open tender in two packet system is invited by chairman, RRB Ajmer for and on behalf of the President of India to engage ECA for conducting CBTs for various posts notified by RRBs under centralised employment notice (CEN) 03/ 2019,” another notification by RRB Ajmer read.

The exams will be held in three parts, computer-based tests CBT1 and CBD 2. This will be followed by an interview. Candidates for CBT 2 test will be selected based on the CBT 1 test. While it’s going to be a year now that the notification was issued, the date of the recruitment test is yet to be announced.

Candidates have been waiting for the exam date for more than a year now. The RBI has decided to hire and exam conducting agency due to a large number of candidates. With the Railways having received about 1.26 crore applications, the selected agency must be capable of hosting over 1 lakh candidates in a single shift

While the recruitment exam was scheduled to be held last year in September, the same could not be held as the contract of the existing agency had expired. The RRB is looking to fill up as many as 35,208 posts.