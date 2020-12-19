RRB NTPC Recruitment: Check exam cities, dates, admit card, shift timing details

From December 24, candidates will be able to download admit cards for RRB NTPC recruitment exam.

RRB NTPC Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam date, cities as well as shift timings for the recruitment exam in Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) at all its regional-based websites. Around 23 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the RRB NTPC first stage examination. This examination will be conducted via computer-based mode between 28 December and 13 January. All the information regarding the designated test centres are out on RRB’s regional website.

It is to note that given the Coronavirus outbreak across the country, the first stage of examination will be conducted in many stages. Those candidates who are eligible, they will be informed about the examinations and stages accordingly. A report by The Indian Express said that people who have forgotten their registration number, forms for them will be available from December 18 (09:45 PM) to January 13 (11:55 PM). Login forms, on the other hand, will open for candidates from December 19 and shall remain open till January 13.

From December 24, candidates will be able to download admit cards for RRB NTPC recruitment exam. According to the RRB notification, the links for viewing cities for exam as well as downloading of travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be live 10 days prior to the exam on RRB websites. There is a free travel authority being issued to SC, ST candidates who have asked for a free rail travel facility.

For exams, candidates will have to carry a valid photo identity card apart from their admit card for verification purposes at the examination centre. Twenty-one RRBs are conducting NTPC recruitment exam for 35,208 vacant posts and the process has started from December 15. To be sure, the examination will be conducted under strict health guidelines issued by the government on the back of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.